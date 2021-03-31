UpHealth Announces 2020 Financial Results

GigCapital2, inc. (NYSE:GIX) (“GigCapital2”) recently filed on March 23, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) an amended registration statement on Form S-4/A, which includes a prospectus and a preliminary proxy statement, to approve the business combinations of GigCapital2 with each of UpHealth and Cloudbreak. UpHealth is separately in the process of closing its acquisition of Innovations Group and that portion of Glocal that UpHealth does not already own. On a pro forma combined basis for the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 of the combination of UpHealth (including Innovations Group and Glocal) and Cloudbreak, the companies met the 2020 financial projections provided during the roadshow presentation of the various companies in connection with GigCapital2’s business combinations with UpHealth and Cloudbreak, with pro forma combined revenue of $117 million, gross margin of 58%, and adjusted EBITDA of $8 million. Upon completion of the business combinations with GigCapital2, Cloudbreak’s unified telemedicine platform will be fully integrated into UpHealth, and prior to that time, UpHealth is expected to have closed on the acquisition of Innovations Group and the majority of equity interests in Glocal.

UpHealth Holdings Inc. (“UpHealth”), an integrated global platform serving four large digital health markets, today announced pro forma combined financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflecting the intended combination of UpHealth, Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), Innovations Group, Inc. (“Innovations Group”), and that portion of Glocal Healthcare Systems Private Limited (“Glocal”) that UpHealth does not already own.

“We are very pleased with UpHealth’s pro forma combined performance for 2020 and believe that UpHealth is well-positioned to continue to lead the digital transformation of healthcare globally. Our existing and in-the-process-of-being-acquired unique suite of technology-enabled solutions are deployed worldwide and their synergies have continued to grow,” stated Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, Co-Chief Executive Officer, UpHealth. “We have substantial visibility into what will be our key growth drivers in 2021 and expect our profitability metrics to strengthen further, reflecting our rapidly expanding scale. We remain excited about our ability to further address healthcare disparities and access to care, as well as the impact our services can have across the care continuum represented by the Company’s significant base of partners, including our U.S. and International telehealth network of 1,800+ healthcare venues, 13,000 physician prescribers, some of the nation’s largest health plans and municipalities as well as the education and employer markets.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of so many around the world,” stated, Al Gatmaitan, DSc, FACHE, Co-Chief Executive Officer & President, UpHealth. “The combined teams at UpHealth and Cloudbreak mobilized to deliver mission critical digital health solutions to those who needed them most. From expanding the distribution of vaccines in remote areas of India, to medical interpreters providing care in over 250 languages, to caring for mental health patients remotely, UpHealth was there for our clients—healthcare systems, clinics and hospital networks around the globe—that were stretched to their breaking point.” He added, “Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, the UpHealth and Cloudbreak teams are working day and night to innovate solutions for the ever-changing needs of our rapidly evolving healthcare system.”

Corporate Milestones and Recent Accomplishments

About the Transaction:

In November 2020, UpHealth, Cloudbreak and GigCapital2, a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC, announced that they had each entered into definitive agreements for a business combination. Upon closing of the two business combinations, the combined operating company will be named UpHealth and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “UPH”. On January 21, 2021 GigCapital2 announced that it had signed subscription agreements with institutional investors for the sale of $255 Million of convertible notes and $30 Million of common stock in connection with the two business combinations with UpHealth and Cloudbreak. On March 23, 2021, GigCapital2 filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4/A in regards to the proposed combinations.

About UpHealth Holdings, Inc.

UpHealth is a global comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform that empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs, while dramatically improving access to primary care.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UphealthInc on Twitter, UpHealth Inc. on LinkedIn and @uphealthinc on Instagram.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.

GigCapital Global (www.gigcapitalglobal.com) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPAC”, also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) (www.gigcapital2.com), GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK, GIK.U and GIK.WS) (www.gigcapital3.com) and GigCapital4, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIG, GIGGU and GIGGW), are part of the GigCapital Group portfolio of Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies.

“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.

