 
checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expands Satellite Modem Product Line

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

March 31, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., a leading provider of satellite communication equipment (together “Comtech”), introduced a new product, the CDM-650 Satellite Modem. The CDM-650 leverages the heritage and feature set of Comtech’s SLM-5650B/C, CDM-625A and CDM-425 modems, which have been adopted and deployed globally to support government and commercial applications.

“We are pleased to introduce the new CDM-650 Satellite Modem to address the needs of foreign government and military entities,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech. “The advanced feature set available in the CDM-650 provides the performance, reliability and scalability needed for secure and mission-critical networks.”

The CDM-650 Satellite Modem was purpose-built for secure government and military networks. The CDM-650 is suited for fixed location, on-the-pause and on-the-move communications applications. The product features Turbo Product Codes, three Low Density Parity Check (“LDPC”) code families, VersaFEC-2 high performance LDPC short and long block forward error correction and a range of modulation, including BPSK, QPSK, OQPSK, 8PSK, 8-QAM, and 16-QAM. By employing the combination of state-of-the-art forward error correction and modulation techniques, the CDM-650 can optimize satellite transponder bandwidth usage.

In addition, Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (“DSSS”) is an option on the CDM-650 for supporting both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications in conjunction with LDPC-based forward error correction and BPSK. The combination of advanced features provides ultra-low power spectral densities, enabling the use of small antennas when adjacent satellite interference is an important consideration.

The CDM-650 offers data rates from 18 kbps to 155 Mbps and symbol rates from 32 ksps to 64 Msps. The modem supports an Ethernet 10/100/1000T user traffic data interface that can be used in Bridge mode or Routed mode offering Quality of Service protocols and traffic shaping / congestion control methods. In addition, the modem supports backward compatibility and interoperability in certain modes of operation with Comtech’s SLM-5650B/C, CDM-625A and CDM-425 modems.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York and its subsidiary Comtech EF Data Corp. is based in Chandler, Arizona. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com and www.comtechefdata.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expands Satellite Modem Product Line March 31, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., a leading provider of satellite communication equipment (together “Comtech”), introduced a new product, the CDM-650 Satellite …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Follow-on Order for More Than $1.0 Million for Military X-band SSPAs
19.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
11.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
11.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021
10.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.1 Million in Orders for Statewide Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
08.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million in Orders for Satellite Modems and Optimization Equipment
05.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on March 11th
03.03.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Closes Strategic Acquisition of UHP Networks Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.08.20
3
allgemeine bewertung der comtech