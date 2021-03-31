 
Franklin Templeton Sponsors LPGA Star Nelly Korda

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Franklin Templeton today announced its sponsorship of Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) star Nelly Korda, winner of the LPGA’s Gainbridge Tournament. Korda will feature the Franklin Templeton logo on her apparel during all LPGA golf tournaments across North America, Asia and Europe, beginning at this week’s ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, CA. Franklin Templeton has also sponsored Jessica Korda, LPGA veteran and Nelly Korda’s sister, since 2014.

“I am excited to partner with Franklin Templeton to help generate visibility for their global brand during my travels for the LPGA Tour,” said Korda. “I’m proud to be associated with an industry leader and a champion of many initiatives to create opportunities for women and girls, such as Girls Who Invest and Rock The Street, Wall Street that work with female students to bring more women into finance.”

“Franklin Templeton is proud to sponsor Nelly Korda, an exceptionally promising and talented athlete, who is building an impressive record of success in the LPGA,” said Rick Andrews, head of Global Marketing for Franklin Templeton. “With her persistent pursuit of excellence and dedication to her craft, she embodies the spirit of the firm. We are proud to be a part of the journey and accomplishments of both Nelly and her sister Jessica.”

The partnership between Franklin Templeton and Nelly Korda allows the company to leverage her name and likeness for various marketing and advertising initiatives, including social media. Additionally, Franklin Templeton will sponsor meet-and-greet sessions with Korda at designated golf and other events.

Nelly Korda is a 4-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She is currently #4 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and #1 on the LPGA Race to the CME Globe. She is the top ranked American golfer in the world.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

