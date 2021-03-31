Employee Turnover Spiking for U.S. Small Businesses

In response, employers are taking steps to boost employee retention. More owners are revisiting employee benefit offerings to improve workforce retention and productivity, despite tight budgets. When considering employee benefits, small businesses rank affordability (50%) and their ability to attract and retain employees (42%) as most important. Other factors like providing financial wellness, and the advice of HR and legal counsel are growing in importance.

Employee turnover increased for the nation’s small businesses due to COVID-19, according to a new survey from Principal Financial Group. The company’s latest polling of more than 1,000 small business owners revealed a 20% uptick over the past 12 months, reaching its highest levels in years. Among those surveyed, 97% believe the pandemic impacted the turnover.

“It’s encouraging to hear from so many business owners who are taking the time to better understand why their employees are leaving so they can proactively address these concerns for current and prospective workers,” said Mark West, national vice president of business solutions for Principal. “We’re committed to working with employers to ensure we have benefit offerings that are targeted to their employee needs, especially as they evolve in the wake of COVID-19.”

The survey also reveals that the number of key employees1 per organization has increased since 2010 (23%), with significantly more owners saying they have four or more in 2021 (35%). Over half of business owners (55%) would like to reward their key employees with additional benefits. In businesses with 50 or more employees, 75% view additional benefits as critical for key employees.

Emerging from a rough 2020

Looking back one year after the start of COVID-19, business owners are reflecting on the biggest challenges they faced and how they might continue to overcome them, as the nation moves toward recovery. Many reportedly struggled with cash flow as the pandemic forced them to close their physical locations. Some had to figure out how to continue paying rent, even though they shifted to remote work. Others are just now grappling with how to repay loans.

Nearly three out of four business owners (73%) are using a financial professional to help with the financial curveballs thrown their way over the last year. This is more than any other year Principal has conducted its survey – in 2015, only slightly more than half (54%) of business owners said they worked with a financial professional. When looking for a financial professional, owners prioritize expertise (63%) and cost (62%).