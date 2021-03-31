Galaxy Gaming Reports Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Revenue decreased 37% to $3,274K

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 41% to $1,261K

Net income of $1,179K1 vs. net income of $848K



Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019

Revenue decreased 52% to $10,230K

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 84% to $1,377K 2

Net loss of $(2,209)K vs. net income of $2,943K



Balance Sheet Changes (vs. December 31, 2019)

Cash decreased 38% to $5,993K

Total long-term liabilities (gross) increased $4,033K to $52,015K

Stockholders’ deficit decreased to $(24,797)K

Executive Comments

“2020 imposed great stresses on our industry, and Galaxy was not immune,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s President and CEO. “However, I think we turned some of those stresses to our advantage. We were able to accommodate our clients during their closures and provide timely service to help them reopen, earning very high net promoter scores in an especially challenging time. From a product perspective, we used the downtime to develop new games and a new technology platform, and we will be launching these in 2021 as they are approved by our regulators. Finally, and most significantly, our acquisition of PGP in August made iGaming a much more important part of our business. We expect iGaming to be one of the major growth areas going forward, and we are well-positioned to benefit from those trends.”

“Our motto in the pandemic was “Survive then Thrive,” said Harry Hagerty, the Company’s CFO. “And thanks to the great cooperation and assistance from our friends at Nevada State Bank and the availability of certain government relief programs, we came through 2020 intact. We hope that the first half of 2021 will mark the end of the Survive phase and that the great things that Todd mentioned in his comments will allow us to start Thriving in the second half of 2021 and accelerating into 2022.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.