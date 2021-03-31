 
PGA TOUR Announces Fortinet as Title Sponsor of Napa Tournament

Fortinet Championship to kick off 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season September 13-19 at Silverado Resort and Spa

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and NAPA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PGA TOUR announced today that Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, will become the title sponsor of PGA TOUR’s Napa tournament, to be named the Fortinet Championship. The six-year agreement begins as the kickoff event of the 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season at Silverado Resort and Spa, September 13-19, 2021.

The Fortinet Championship dates to 2007, with the event moving from CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin to Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa in 2014. With its present location, the event has been the TOUR’s season-opening event each season since 2014, with the exception of the 2019-20 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fortinet to the PGA TOUR family with the Fortinet Championship leading off the 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season in September,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR President. “Napa is an extremely popular stop for our players, their families and our fans. We look forward to having Fortinet help grow the event to maximize charitable impact for the Napa Valley community.”

Net proceeds from the Fortinet Championship will benefit non-profit organizations in the areas of STEM, women and minorities in technology, as well as veterans reskilling programs.

“Fortinet is excited to partner with the PGA TOUR as both our organizations are committed to trust and creating exceptional experiences – ensuring players and customers are set up for success to overcome even the most trying conditions and challenges,” said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “This partnership will benefit our community, customers and local nonprofit organizations. We look forward to hosting the Fortinet Championship in Napa.”

Fortinet’s mission is to make possible a digital world that organizations can always trust by protecting edges, data and content, people, devices and systems. Fortinet delivers the most innovative, highest-performing network security fabric to secure and simplify organizations’ IT infrastructures. Fortinet is a leading global provider of network security and SD-WAN, switching and wireless access, network access control, authentication, public and private cloud security, endpoint security, and AI-driven advanced threat protection solutions for carriers, data centers, enterprises, and distributed offices.

