Forbes Names Progress One of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2021

Based on survey, Progress is recognized as one of 500 midsize employers that have adapted in the wake of the global pandemic to benefit employees and customers

BEDFORD, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it has been named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes Magazine, ranking 170th out of the 500 companies listed. The annual ranking is based entirely on employee satisfaction and willingness to recommend their employer to others.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as an employer of choice by Forbes, during an exceptionally challenging year,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve. This recognition validates our ongoing efforts and commitment to maintain a safe, inclusive and diverse work environment that supports and empowers our workforce, while continuing to deliver on our mission to provide the best products for our customers and partners to build high-impact business applications.”

Forbes partnered with research company Statista for the America’s Best Employers list. Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

According to Forbes, “In the wake of the global pandemic, midsize businesses have had to navigate countless challenges, from applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans to securing protective equipment, whether or not they employ healthcare workers. The companies on our list of America’s Best Midsize Employers have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees.”1

Progress has built a culture that offers employees a positive work environment, flexibility and extensive career-building opportunities. Despite a global pandemic, the company successfully navigated the challenges presented and continued to support its customers, partners and employees.

As a COVID-19 safety measure, Progress transitioned its global workforce to work from home status providing wellness, work from home and team building resources. Throughout the year, its leadership team took steps to ensure all Progress employees had the information and resources they needed to remain productive and both mentally and physically healthy. In addition, to help communities cope with COVID-19, Progress donated $100,000 to employee-chosen organizations around the globe.

