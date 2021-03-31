 
checkAd

EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:12  |  53   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, April 16, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, April 16, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on April 16, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7533345

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 24, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7533345.

  Phone Number
International +61 2 8199 0299
United States +1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
ir@ehang.com
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:
pr@ehang.com 


EHang Holdings (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, 2021 GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it will release its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH) and April 19 Deadline
16.03.21
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
10.03.21
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
09.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 19, 2021
01.03.21
EH Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds EHang Holdings Limited Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
1.881
Werden Fliegende Autos bald Realität? EHang Aktie Analyse - Die Alternative zum Start-Up Lilium