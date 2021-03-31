 
checkAd

New Report from NRC Health Analyzes Healthcare Trends Through Pediatric Lens

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Study of Healthcare Consumers, Caregivers Reveals How COVID-19 Impacted Pediatric Population, Including Evolving Sentiments on Brand Loyalty, Telehealth, Digital Communication

LINCOLN, Neb., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today released its 2021 Healthcare Consumer Trends Report: Pediatrics, its first trends report solely focused on the evolving sentiments of pediatric consumers and their caregivers through the lens of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Based on millions of data points captured from hundreds of thousands of consumer households, the report discusses several topics of crucial importance to pediatric healthcare leaders today, including shifts in consumer brand loyalty, the emergent role of telehealth and innovation in digital communication channels.

“Pediatric providers across the country are grateful that their patients have largely been spared from the health implications of the COVID-19 virus itself. But that should not suggest that they avoided the pandemic’s impact altogether,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “As we have learned more about COVID, we have to pause and take stock of how our pediatric populations have fared in order to better care for them in a post-COVID world.”

How have parental needs shifted in the months since COVID-19 began? How are they likely to evolve? How can pediatric care organizations maintain meaningful connections - and achieve true human understanding - with these customers? These are the questions that the 2021 Healthcare Consumer Trends Report: Pediatrics will attempt to address.

Report Highlights:

  • Brand loyalty is more resilient in pediatric populations - Among adults, specific brand preference declined about 5% from 2019 to 2020; in the same period, pediatric customers’ specific brand preference declined by only 2.2%.
  • The top driver of pediatric provider choice is quality, not convenience - For the general population, the top drivers of provider choice are convenience factors, like drive-time and appointment availability. For pediatric customers, the top driver is quality, with 52% of parents reporting that “quality medical providers” is their primary motivator in selecting a provider.
  • Telehealth saw broader adoption in pediatrics - The contrast in utilization rates compared to the general population is particularly stark: 51% of parents report using telehealth for a child’s healthcare needs in 2020, compared to just 22.1% of adults using it for their own care.
  • Virtual care may have more longevity in pediatrics - Almost 50% of parents plan to use e-visits for their children in the future, compared to just 27% of adults.
  • 80% of parents want providers to take stock of wearable tech data - NRC Health data shows that 80% of parents want their children’s doctors to ask about wearable tech data, but only 58% report such conversations ever taking place.
  • Parents increasingly use social media as source of healthcare information - When it comes to staying informed about healthcare, 50% of parents use social media as a key source of healthcare information, and 60% invest a high level of trust in what they see—as long as it comes from healthcare-organization sites and profiles.

Released to industry attendees at last week’s virtual 2021 NRC Health Pediatric Collaborative, the 2021 Healthcare Consumer Trends Report: Pediatrics is based on the single largest database of healthcare consumers, with sentiment data from more than 300,000 American households sourced from more than 580 healthcare organizations across all 50 states.

About NRC Health
For 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.

Press Contact:
Jennifer Lyle
Barokas Communications
nrchealth@barokas.com


National Research Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Report from NRC Health Analyzes Healthcare Trends Through Pediatric Lens Study of Healthcare Consumers, Caregivers Reveals How COVID-19 Impacted Pediatric Population, Including Evolving Sentiments on Brand Loyalty, Telehealth, Digital CommunicationLINCOLN, Neb., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NRC Health, the leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration