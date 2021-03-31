 
Cloud Nine Announces Official DeFi Education Partner of FFCON21 Breaking Barriers Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce its official DeFi Education Partnership of NCFA’s annual conference, FFCON21: Breaking Barriers taking place on-line May 11-13, 2021.

In its 7th year, FFCON21 represents an expanded gathering of stakeholders and global participants in fintech, blockchain, crypto, digital banking, AI, payments, wealthtech, regtech and alternative finance who come together to strengthen Canada’s tech ecosystem.

At its core, FFCON21 provides immersive education from leading experts on the latest financial technologies, investment, regulation, best practices and opportunities.

“We are very pleased to participate as the official DeFi Education Partner of FFCON21: Breaking Barriers,” said Sefton Fincham, President of Cloud Nine. “We view this partnership as an alignment of our own mission to fuel and grow innovation.”

"Education is essential for growing adoption of innovative technologies and we are honored to have Cloud Nine on board as the official DeFi Education Partner at FFCON21," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO of NCFA. "Their support helps us provide strong and interactive educational content."

Tickets include access to all three days of FFCON21 Breaking Barriers plus an additional 6 hours of programming on the topic ‘Decentralized Finance’ will be available for VIP pass holders.

  • May 11: Breaking Barriers & Digital Innovation
  • May 12: Curation & Growth
  • May 13: Global Fintech Now

The agenda and speakers are being curated now and can be accessed on the program and speakers’ pages.

Registration for FFCON21 Breaking Barriers is open and tickets can be purchased at https://fintechandfunding.com/tickets/.

Some notable companies participating at FFCON21’s growing list of speakers and partners include SingularityNET, Alchemy, Wikipro, Finhaven, Impact Finance, Borderless Ventures, Anchorage, FWD Security, Block.one/EOS, Republic, Toronto Finance International, Super World, Liquid Avatar Technologies, Gryphon Digital Mining, Information Venture Partners and Varshney Capital Corp.

On Behalf of The Board,
CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Allan Larmour
CEO

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.:

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

