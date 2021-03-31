AIM ImmunoTech Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results

OCALA, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announces financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provides a business update.

As of December 31, 2020, AIM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $54.4 million, compared with $8.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Research and development expenses for 2020 were $5.7 million, compared with $4.7 million for 2019. General and administrative expenses for 2020 were $8.7 million, compared with $7.0 million for 2019.

The net loss from operations for 2020 was $14.4 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $9.4 million, or $2.58 per share, for 2019.

Please refer to the full 10-K for complete details.

Update on COVID-19 Pandemic Initiatives

AIM has been actively engaged in determining whether its drug Ampligen could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. Due to Ampligen’s established record of antiviral activity against closely related coronaviruses, AIM believes there is a reasonable probability that its antiviral effects against SARS-CoV-1 will extend to SARS-CoV-2. In animal studies, Ampligen demonstrated complete protection (100% survival) against SARS-CoV-1. This created a compelling case for pre-clinical and clinical testing of Ampligen against SARS-CoV-2 to evaluate Ampligen as a potential prophylactic and early-onset treatment for COVID-19, and, as discussed below, such human clinical trials are now underway.

AIM reached several significant COVID-19 milestones in 2020 and early 2021: