AIM ImmunoTech Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:15  |  76   |   |   

OCALA, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announces financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provides a business update.

2020 Financial Highlights

As of December 31, 2020, AIM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $54.4 million, compared with $8.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Research and development expenses for 2020 were $5.7 million, compared with $4.7 million for 2019. General and administrative expenses for 2020 were $8.7 million, compared with $7.0 million for 2019.

The net loss from operations for 2020 was $14.4 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $9.4 million, or $2.58 per share, for 2019.

Please refer to the full 10-K for complete details.

Update on COVID-19 Pandemic Initiatives

AIM has been actively engaged in determining whether its drug Ampligen could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. Due to Ampligen’s established record of antiviral activity against closely related coronaviruses, AIM believes there is a reasonable probability that its antiviral effects against SARS-CoV-1 will extend to SARS-CoV-2. In animal studies, Ampligen demonstrated complete protection (100% survival) against SARS-CoV-1. This created a compelling case for pre-clinical and clinical testing of Ampligen against SARS-CoV-2 to evaluate Ampligen as a potential prophylactic and early-onset treatment for COVID-19, and, as discussed below, such human clinical trials are now underway.

AIM reached several significant COVID-19 milestones in 2020 and early 2021:

  • AIM announced that it had identified an effective in vitro model at The Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University for testing Ampligen, with the results showing that Ampligen was able to decrease SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral yields by 90% at clinically achievable intranasal Ampligen dosage levels.
  • AIM reported that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Phase 1/2a study evaluating the two-drug combination of AIM’s Ampligen and interferon alpha-2b as a potential early-onset treatment for patients with cancer and mild-to-moderate COVID-19 is fully underway, with the first patient enrolled and treated on the study. Based upon that, in March 2020, the company also announced an Institutional Review Board amendment to add a single-agent Ampligen arm to the study.
  • AIM announced that the post-COVID-19 "Long Hauler" portion of the active AMP-511 Expanded Access Program (EAP) protocol received approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for a public notification of potential patient enrollment. Eligible patients enrolled in the trial receive treatment with Ampligen.
    • Dosed its first COVID-19 “Long Hauler” patient with the drug Ampligen (rintatolimod). Additional patients are in the process of being enrolled. 
  • Entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR), an independent institute located in Leiden in the Netherlands, for the AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049) clinical study in the Netherlands on the safety of AIM’s drug Ampligen as an intranasal therapy.
Disclaimer

