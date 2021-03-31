DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and Technology Agreement for the DCMNA Pool

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the execution of a memorandum of understanding in early January 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA), (“Marathon”) and DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB-US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, have entered into a definitive license agreement (the “Agreement”) to provide technology solutions for Marathon and the new Digital Currency Miners of North America (“DCMNA”) pool. Marathon is one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America and will be launching the first North America-based Bitcoin mining pool that is fully compliant with U.S. regulations, including anti-money laundering (AML) and the Office of Foreign Asset Control’s (OFAC’s) standards. Unique features of DMG’s Blockseer pool technology include the ability to filter transactions to ensure AML and OFAC compliance in anticipation of impending US regulations. On a day-to-day basis, DCMNA will manage the pool with DMG providing strategic guidance and/or technical support as needed.



Marathon intends to direct 100% of its hashrate to the new mining pool. Marathon expects all 103,120 of its miners to be deployed by the first quarter of 2022, at which point, the Company will be directing 10.37 EH/s to the mining pool. In June 2021, the pool will begin accepting other U.S.-based Bitcoin mining companies.

Terms of Agreement with Marathon

As part of the Agreement, Marathon will be licensing DMG's proprietary Blockseer pool technology to be used by the DCMNA entity. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, DMG will receive:

(a) USD$500,000 in common shares of Marathon; (b) a monthly license fee paid in cash or Bitcoin (at DMG’s election) with a sliding scale based on DCMNA’s block rewards and transaction fees received by the pool; and (c) technical support services to be provided on an as-needed basis with payment in US dollars.

"We are excited to provide our proprietary software tools to the DCMNA pool.. As more U.S.-based Bitcoin mining companies (and their hashrate) join DCMNA, DMG will receive more Bitcoin from licensing our technology," said DMG’s CEO & COO, Sheldon Bennett.