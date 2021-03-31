Airgain Announces Commercial Availability of NimbeLink AT6 Cellular/GPS Asset Tracker

The NimbeLink AT6 is a fully featured, cellular based asset tracker enabling monitoring of assets in remote locations while in transit and outside of normal infrastructure. The AT6 is also a battery powered Bluetooth (BLE) gateway, facilitating hub and spoke implementations with BLE tags, making the AT6 well suited for supply chain, logistics, and reusable packaging applications where both individual packages as well as aggregate (pallet or container) tracking is desired. Strategically designed to fit between the stringers of a pallet, the AT6 also lends itself to mounting on containers and totes. Outfitted with sensors for condition monitoring, the AT6 detects motion, temperature, and tampering, while generating a battery life of over 10 years. Location services include GPS and cellular/Wi-Fi triangulation, meaning that the AT6 provides location detection both indoors and out. With multi band support, the AT6 is globally capable and is an intelligent device that is fully managed over the air to support diverse and evolving use cases.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) , a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the commercial availability of the NimbeLink AT6 asset tracking device.

"As an early adopter of LTE-M and NB-IoT, we've been in the asset tracking space for over three years and yet, the vast majority of non-powered asset tracking remains greenfield," said Scott Schwalbe, Vice President of NimbeLink at Airgain. "Though there is no one-size-fits-all asset tracker, the AT6 is market driven and positioned to serve a broad set of use cases given the inherent capabilities, price point, and array of client controllable parameters that allow for unique device personalities. We are excited to have begun shipping units and to have expanded our portfolio of intelligent asset trackers.”

The AT6 is the latest product to complement the NimbeLink family of asset tracking devices. With varying onboard sensors, location detection technologies, and industry leading battery life, among published data, the NimbeLink portfolio can meet nearly all use-cases for tracking remote assets. For more information, visit www.nimbelink.com.

