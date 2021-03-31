Alkaline88 Engages National Independent Broker, JOH To Advance Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with JOH Brokers (“JOH”). JOH will carry the full line of Alkaline88 water products. Forming key partnerships with leading sales agencies like JOH, serves as an important part of The Alkaline Water Company’s aggressive strategy to expand its footprint in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce our alliance with JOH. With many of the leading retail stores in the regions like Shoprite, Shaw’s, Walmart and CVS already selling our brands, the new JOH partnership will further accelerate our regional growth. Their expertise in Grocery, Specialty Retail, Drug and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to our brands’ continued speed to market. We hope to take advantage of some of the disruption that has recently occurred in our space,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With over 60 million people in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions, we needed to engage one of the strongest brokers in the country. JOH will open many doors for Alkaline88 brand, which will help us continue to maintain our leadership position as the country’s largest independent alkaline water company. We believe our combined entrepreneurial spirit offers us both a tremendous opportunity to dominate this market with our smooth and delicious waters.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth, soft mouth feel that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the Company is dedicated to smooth taste, purity, quality and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust and understand — water and pink Himalayan rock salt.

Beyond its dedication to providing customers with clean, pure drinking water, The Alkaline Water Company is an eco-conscious leader in sustainability. The first national water company to bottle in fully recyclable aluminum bottles (which are environmentally friendly, sustainable and recyclable in all 50 states), its entire line of products are packaged in 100 percent recyclable BPA-free PET bottles.