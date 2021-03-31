 
checkAd

Alkaline88 Engages National Independent Broker, JOH To Advance Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 15:15  |  48   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with JOH Brokers (“JOH”). JOH will carry the full line of Alkaline88 water products. Forming key partnerships with leading sales agencies like JOH, serves as an important part of The Alkaline Water Company’s aggressive strategy to expand its footprint in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce our alliance with JOH. With many of the leading retail stores in the regions like Shoprite, Shaw’s, Walmart and CVS already selling our brands, the new JOH partnership will further accelerate our regional growth. Their expertise in Grocery, Specialty Retail, Drug and other retailers will be an invaluable asset to our brands’ continued speed to market. We hope to take advantage of some of the disruption that has recently occurred in our space,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With over 60 million people in the Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions, we needed to engage one of the strongest brokers in the country. JOH will open many doors for Alkaline88 brand, which will help us continue to maintain our leadership position as the country’s largest independent alkaline water company. We believe our combined entrepreneurial spirit offers us both a tremendous opportunity to dominate this market with our smooth and delicious waters.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth, soft mouth feel that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the Company is dedicated to smooth taste, purity, quality and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust and understand — water and pink Himalayan rock salt.

Beyond its dedication to providing customers with clean, pure drinking water, The Alkaline Water Company is an eco-conscious leader in sustainability. The first national water company to bottle in fully recyclable aluminum bottles (which are environmentally friendly, sustainable and recyclable in all 50 states), its entire line of products are packaged in 100 percent recyclable BPA-free PET bottles.

Seite 1 von 4


Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkaline88 Engages National Independent Broker, JOH To Advance Northeast and Mid Atlantic Regions The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with JOH Brokers (“JOH”). JOH will carry the full line of Alkaline88 water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
The Alkaline Water Company Continues to Expand DSD Footprint with Nevada Beverage Company
23.03.21
A88CBD Products Now Available in Gabe’s, Reasor’s Foods and Banner Wholesale Grocers
15.03.21
The Alkaline Water Company to Participate in 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
03.03.21
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market