Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2021
Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (EST) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through May 6, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13717823.
The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.
About Schneider
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.
With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.
Source: Schneider SNDR
-END-
Attachment
CONTACT: Kara Leiterman Schneider 920-730-7188 leitermank@schneider.com Steve Bindas Schneider 920-592-SNDR (7637) investor@schneider.com
Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare