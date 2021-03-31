CurrencyWorks Signs Client Partnership with Liquid Media to Create a Unique Multi-Token IP Platform
Los Angeles CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital
payment provider today announced a client partnership with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), to create a unique multi-token IP platform.
The platform, engineered by CurrencyWorks for Liquid Media will serve the evolving needs of film, entertainment, and gaming industry professionals, and capture opportunities to conceptualize and create content once, then monetize it in perpetuity.
The multi-token platform build-out will include NFTs, utility tokens, and eventually security tokens. Both Liquid Media and CurrencyWorks will retain a small portfolio of NFTs and Security Tokens, subject to regulatory approval, creating a content library, supports the artists on its platform, and provide potential upside for shareholders.
“Liquid Media is the ideal client because they have IP that will make an incredibly powerful multi-token platform use-case,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Chairman. “NFTs can brokerage a new way to connect with fans across music, film, and gaming creating opportunities for content creators in the entertainment industry. This adds a new revenue stream, in addition to creating stronger engagement with their audience base. The possibilities around what can be created within the platform are endless.”
The CurrencyWorks Liquid Media Token Platform will offer four IP pillars: Creation, Use/Subscription, Financing, and Licensing/Protection.
- CREATION – Intellectual property is the heartbeat of Liquid’s business. The new LMTP will allow IP creators to enhance their offerings through innovative NFTs
(non-fungible tokens). While traditional digital collectibles will be available, LMTP will also allow creators, writers, and producers to maximize the full potential of NFTs in short and long-form
with built-in licensing and use rights for NFT holders, exclusive content, behind the scenes, and collector’s edition offerings.
- USE/SUBSCRIPTION – Liquid’s new LMTP will enable the creation and management of utility tokens for subscribers to access various types of content or events,
including but not limited to film genre, film writer, film producer, TV programs, entertainment niches, lives events, online events, games, downloadable content, and specific game architects.
