 
checkAd

TELUS announces closing of C$1.3 billion equity offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:23  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (“TELUS” or the “Company”) (TSX-T, NYSE-TU) announced today the closing of its bought deal offering (the “Offering”) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) announced on March 25, 2021. The Company sold an aggregate of 51,300,000 Common Shares for total gross proceeds of C$1.3 billion. The Common Shares were offered through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, together with BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc. as joint bookrunners.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and, principally, to capitalize on a unique strategic opportunity to accelerate its broadband capital investment program, including the substantial advancement of the build-out of TELUS PureFibre infrastructure in Alberta, British Columbia and Eastern Quebec, as well as an accelerated roll-out of the Company’s national 5G network.

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Robert Mitchell
(647) 837-1606
ir@telus.com

Media Relations
Steve Beisswanger
514-865-2787
Steve.Beisswanger@TELUS.com


Telus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS announces closing of C$1.3 billion equity offering VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TELUS Corporation (“TELUS” or the “Company”) (TSX-T, NYSE-TU) announced today the closing of its bought deal offering (the “Offering”) of common shares (the “Common Shares”) announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
TELUS announces debt offering
25.03.21
TELUS announces C$1.3 billion equity offering
23.03.21
TELUS is helping to bridge digital and health divides for 3 million Canadians in need during the pandemic
22.03.21
TELUS and the governments of Quebec and Canada accelerate the deployment of high speed Internet, boosting the economy in remote communities
02.03.21
Lionbridge verkauft seine Abteilung für künstliche Intelligenz (AI) an TELUS International
02.03.21
TELUS celebrates International Women’s Day by donating movie rental costs to Dress for Success Canada