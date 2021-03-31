 
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Elevator Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Control System, Maintenance System, Communication System), Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutional), Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Elevator Market size was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors fueling the growth of this market comprise of reducing energy consumption within the buildings, development of smart cities and growth in urbanization.

Control Systems is expected to hold the largest size of the Smart Elevator market in 2021.

The elevator control segment accounted for the largest segment of the overall revenue of the smart elevator control systems market. The growing demand for smarter buildings with seamless passenger flow and easy-to-use elevators is driving the demand for destination control technology. Improving living standards in emerging economies have led to the demand for more high-tech buildings, coupled with the adoption of less energy.

The commercial sector is expected to remain dominant applications of the smart elevator market from 2021 to 2026

The commercial segment held the largest size of the market in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a similar growth pattern during the forecast period on account of the increasing deployment of solutions in the commercial sector.

Furthermore, the consolidating trend of developing energy-saving infrastructure in airports, malls, and other commercial facilities will push the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, the construction of high-rise buildings to accommodate the increasing urban population will lead the residential segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. For Instance, in March 2020, the Government of India approved proposals from TCS and DLF to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for the IT sector in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, reducing energy consumption has become a major objective for building owners, governments, and utilities. Replacing existing elevator systems with more energy-efficient systems (such as smart elevators) is one of the ways to reduce this massive pool of energy use; however, it is just a solution at a small level. These factors will drive the demand for smart elevators in the commercial sector.

