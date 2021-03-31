 
Marsh McLennan Launches Inaugural ESG Report Changing What’s Possible

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today released its first comprehensive Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Changing What’s Possible. The report builds on Marsh McLennan’s proud history of confronting society’s most complex challenges and highlights specific data and examples of the company’s work to advance ESG priorities in 2019 and 2020.

“We recognize the opportunity — and the obligation — we have to model the behaviors we want to see in the world and to be good stewards of the environment and the societies in which we live. We’re committed to the principle of responsible capitalism,” said Dan Glaser, President and CEO, Marsh McLennan.

The report highlights Marsh McLennan’s commitments to reduce its carbon emissions by 15% below 2019 levels by year-end 2025, lead the change on inclusion and diversity, and continue to embed ESG considerations into its strategy to benefit all stakeholders.

Marsh McLennan also promoted sustainable development, economic inclusivity and public health through its work for clients across its four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. In 2020:

  • Marsh’s Global Energy & Power Group launched an integrated global renewable energy practice to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.
  • Guy Carpenter collaborated with the Wharton Risk Center to explore community-based catastrophe insurance, which allows communities to arrange insurance protection for their members, therefore building their climate resilience.
  • Mercer published several papers on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies in the workplace including: insights on how employers can commit to relevant and achievable DEI goals, ensure measurable progress using data and analytics and how compensation can play a role in driving action on DEI.
  • Oliver Wyman supported government and corporate clients as they managed the challenges of COVID-19 with the Oliver Wyman Pandemic Navigator, a proprietary suite of models providing insights into the next waves of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are a company with a 150-year legacy with ESG at the heart of who we are and how we serve our clients and communities. When we approach our business through this lens, we can champion the success of our company and all of our stakeholders without compromising the opportunities of future generations,” said Kate Brennan, Deputy General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer and Chair of the Marsh McLennan Management ESG Committee.

To view the full report, please visit mmc.com.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

