Cross Country Healthcare Sets the Record Straight on VDA OC Indictment Report

“Recent media reports inaccurately suggest that Cross Country Healthcare is involved in the charges brought last night against VDA OC and its former employee,” said Susan Ball, EVP, CAO and General Counsel. “We are immediately requesting a correction with media that have inaccurately included our company in the reporting on this.”

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), today is refuting media reports which erroneously state that a subsidiary and an executive of Cross Country Healthcare were charged in an ongoing US Department of Justice antitrust probe. The charges against this individual and VDA OC do not involve Cross Country Healthcare or any of its executives, subsidiaries or divisions.

On March 30, a former employee of VDA OC, and VDA OC were indicted on conspiracy charges in violation of antitrust laws. As the Department of Justice release indicates, these events occurred October 2016 until July 2017 which was prior to the Cross Country Healthcare acquisition.

