Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the completion of its previously-announced sale of a portfolio of select products to Orifarm Group (“Orifarm”) for a total value of up to $670 million USD. The portfolio includes approximately 130 over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products sold in Europe, and two manufacturing sites located in Denmark and Poland. This divestment agreement was first announced in April 2020.

The divested portfolio includes OTC products and food supplements, plus select products within the Cardiovascular, Anti-inflammatory, Respiratory, and Endocrinology therapeutic areas, primarily sold in Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Baltics and Austria. The portfolio generated FY2020 net sales of approximately $240 million USD, driven by sales of cough/cold and vitamin OTC brands, along with prescription products such as Warfarub and Levaxin, and other strong regional brands. The products, while addressing key patient needs in these countries, are outside of the business areas Takeda has chosen as core to its global long-term growth.

As previously announced, Takeda and Orifarm have also entered into manufacturing and supply agreements under which Takeda will continue to manufacture select products on behalf of Orifarm. In addition, approximately 600 employees from the manufacturing sites, sales and marketing professionals and others supporting the divested portfolio and manufacturing sites have transitioned to Orifarm.

Takeda remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy to optimize our business mix around our key business areas, and simplifying our operations to better serve patients by delivering innovative treatments in these areas.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within Fiscal Years 2021–2023.

Takeda has exceeded its $10 billion non-core asset divestiture target and has announced 12 deals since January 2019 to date for a total aggregate value of up to approximately $12.9 billion.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetic and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline.

