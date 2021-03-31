 
checkAd

ORBCOMM Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:30  |  54   |   |   

Honored for exceptional innovation in providing dual-mode telematics solutions that ensure the reliability and longevity of communications around the world

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its next-generation, dual-mode ST 9100 telematics device has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and website covering IoT technologies. ORBCOMM’s robust ST 9100 device is targeted for a wide variety of IoT applications such as vehicle security, fleet management, vessel monitoring, fisheries management as well as the remote monitoring of equipment in the oil & gas, construction and utilities sectors.

ORBCOMM’s ST 9100 is future-proof, enabling multi-network IoT connectivity over cellular networks using LTE capabilities with 3G and 2G fallback and reliable, low-latency satellite communications as needed to provide cost-effective, ubiquitous coverage. An embedded ORBCOMM global SIM enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. The new device features a larger backup battery, which allows for uninterrupted operation when an external power failure has occurred for a minimum of 48 hours for improved reliability, security and performance. ORBCOMM enhanced its next-generation device with additional inputs and outputs and serial interfaces, greater memory as well as a dual CANbus that allows customers to monitor and control different electronic control units over various protocols. The ruggedized, environmentally sealed device is also built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock and vibration and is rated to IP67 for ingress protection.

Utilizing the device’s flexible programming environment via the Lua framework, ORBCOMM’s partners can easily customize their solutions to fulfill customers’ needs or use ORBCOMM’s configurable terminal apps to accelerate time to market. The device’s comprehensive development kit includes the hardware, software development tools, documentation, accessories and support to write and test an IoT solution and facilitate deployment.

“It’s a great honor for ORBCOMM to be recognized by IoT Evolution for our innovation and excellence in providing best-in-class dual-mode technology solutions that monitor and control industrial assets in the most remote geographies of the world,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “ORBCOMM’s enhanced, feature-rich ST 9100 offers multi-network connectivity and a flexible programming environment to enable customers to develop custom IoT solutions that ensure the reliability and longevity of their communications around the world.”

Seite 1 von 4
Orbcomm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORBCOMM Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award Honored for exceptional innovation in providing dual-mode telematics solutions that ensure the reliability and longevity of communications around the worldROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
ORBCOMM to Participate at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
02.03.21
GOST Upgrades Its Vessel Tracking and Security Systems With ORBCOMM’s Next-Gen Satellite IoT Technology
01.03.21
ORBCOMM to Participate at the Truist Securities 2021 Technology, Internet and Services Conference