ORBCOMM Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its next-generation, dual-mode ST 9100 telematics device has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and website covering IoT technologies. ORBCOMM’s robust ST 9100 device is targeted for a wide variety of IoT applications such as vehicle security, fleet management, vessel monitoring, fisheries management as well as the remote monitoring of equipment in the oil & gas, construction and utilities sectors.

ORBCOMM’s ST 9100 is future-proof, enabling multi-network IoT connectivity over cellular networks using LTE capabilities with 3G and 2G fallback and reliable, low-latency satellite communications as needed to provide cost-effective, ubiquitous coverage. An embedded ORBCOMM global SIM enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option. The new device features a larger backup battery, which allows for uninterrupted operation when an external power failure has occurred for a minimum of 48 hours for improved reliability, security and performance. ORBCOMM enhanced its next-generation device with additional inputs and outputs and serial interfaces, greater memory as well as a dual CANbus that allows customers to monitor and control different electronic control units over various protocols. The ruggedized, environmentally sealed device is also built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock and vibration and is rated to IP67 for ingress protection.

Utilizing the device’s flexible programming environment via the Lua framework, ORBCOMM’s partners can easily customize their solutions to fulfill customers’ needs or use ORBCOMM’s configurable terminal apps to accelerate time to market. The device’s comprehensive development kit includes the hardware, software development tools, documentation, accessories and support to write and test an IoT solution and facilitate deployment.

“It’s a great honor for ORBCOMM to be recognized by IoT Evolution for our innovation and excellence in providing best-in-class dual-mode technology solutions that monitor and control industrial assets in the most remote geographies of the world,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “ORBCOMM’s enhanced, feature-rich ST 9100 offers multi-network connectivity and a flexible programming environment to enable customers to develop custom IoT solutions that ensure the reliability and longevity of their communications around the world.”