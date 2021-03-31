 
checkAd

You broke your phone, so Verizon is breaking the rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:30  |  37   |   |   

Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans - and that’s #NoJoke

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since you broke your phone, we broke the rules. Got an old, shattered or otherwise discarded phone on your hands? Then we've got a deal for you. Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans1. That means cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on can help make your next device more affordable. Yes, we know it’s April Fools’ Day, but trust us -- this offer is #NoJoke. Act now, though, because this offer is only available for a limited time.

Best phones + best content on the 5G network you deserve

At Verizon, not only do we give you our best trade-in offer for your broken phone, we give you our best value. And you’ll trade up to not just the shiny new 5G phone you want, but also to the 5G network you deserve. We’re rolling out 5G in more cities and more places, which means there’s no better time to upgrade to that new 5G device you’ve had your eye on.

And for all of your content needs, get- Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+2 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans.

Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months of discovery+3 on Verizon - that’s a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs.

We’re open and ready for you - with safe, new shopping tools to help

You can take advantage of this great deal beginning tomorrow, Thursday, April 1. With nearly 100% of our stores now open, we invite you to check out the Verizon in-store experience. Your time is valuable, which is why we now offer the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop - ensuring you can get in and out at a time that’s convenient for you. To reserve your time, visit our Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app, or, feel free to simply walk into a store near you. We’re ready and waiting for you.

The safety of our customers and employees is always our top priority: we continue to review new and emerging health guidelines and, until health experts and science show us it’s safe to do otherwise, we will continue to operate with our Touchless Retail standards in place, maintaining social distancing and face coverings for both our V Team and our customers.

Beginning, Thursday, April 1, visit us at https://www.verizon.com/shop/online/5g-cell-phones/ to learn more about this offer.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in  or upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits  applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

3 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kate Jay
kate.jay@verizon.com
@kateharrisjay


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

You broke your phone, so Verizon is breaking the rules Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans - and that’s #NoJokeBASKING …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
3 Warren-Buffett-Aktien gegen den Crash
27.03.21
4 Value-Aktien, die Milliardäre gerade nachkaufen
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
25.03.21
Verizon Communications to report earnings April 21, 2021
25.03.21
Verizon Look Forward study reveals lifestyle changes driven by COVID-19
25.03.21
Verizon Frontline enables small businesses to serve meals to DC first responders
24.03.21
Vom Besten lernen: So investiert Warren Buffett: Aktuelles Portfolio und allgemeine Anlagegrundsätze
23.03.21
Verizon Media to Caption all New Videos, Donate $5M to Advance Accessibility
23.03.21
Verizon Cloud Unlimited: the one stop shop for your data backup needs
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im