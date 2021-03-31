 
checkAd

Notice on Convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 15:34  |  50   |   |   

As initiated and decided by the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid will be convened at 10.00 a.m., 23 April 2021, at the Company's head office (address: Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius).

Taking into account that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 includes the day of the Shareholders Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. More information on shareholders' rights and obligations is provided below in this announcement.

Draft Agenda of the Meeting:

1. AB Amber Grid 2020 Consolidated Annual Report
2. Independent auditor’s report on AB Amber Grid’s audit of the separate and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report.
3. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020
4. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s distribution of profits and losses for 2020
5. Regarding the approval of AB Amber Grid of 2020 remuneration report
6. Regarding establishment of the operational budget of the Board of Amber Grid AB for the year 2021 and subsequent years
7. Regarding approval of 31 July 2021 decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB

Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 23 April 2021.

Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 23 April 2021.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 16 April 2021. To be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders' Rights Record Date shall be 7 May 2021.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of AB Amber Grid, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.
 
On 31 March 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders (explanations if decision is not required):

Seite 1 von 4


Amber Grid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice on Convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid As initiated and decided by the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid will be convened …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:18 Uhr
AB Amber Grid announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
15.03.21
Correction: Regarding the publication of Amber Grid interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2021
09.03.21
AB Amber Grid entered into the Management Holding Services Agreement with UAB EPSO-G
04.03.21
Regarding Judgment of the Court