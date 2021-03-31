Notice on Convening an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

As initiated and decided by the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid (legal entity code 303090867, office address Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid will be convened at 10.00 a.m., 23 April 2021, at the Company's head office (address: Savanorių pr. 28, Vilnius).



Taking into account that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 includes the day of the Shareholders Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. More information on shareholders' rights and obligations is provided below in this announcement.

Draft Agenda of the Meeting:



1. AB Amber Grid 2020 Consolidated Annual Report

2. Independent auditor’s report on AB Amber Grid’s audit of the separate and consolidated financial statements and consolidated annual report.

3. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020

4. Approval of AB Amber Grid’s distribution of profits and losses for 2020

5. Regarding the approval of AB Amber Grid of 2020 remuneration report

6. Regarding establishment of the operational budget of the Board of Amber Grid AB for the year 2021 and subsequent years

7. Regarding approval of 31 July 2021 decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB



Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 23 April 2021.



Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 23 April 2021.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 16 April 2021. To be entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders' Rights Record Date shall be 7 May 2021.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of AB Amber Grid, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.



On 31 March 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders (explanations if decision is not required):