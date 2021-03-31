StemGen Announces Pilot Program for D3eSports Cup Powered by StemGen Educational Tournament Completed

“We are very pleased with the outcome of our ‘D3eSports Cup powered by StemGen’ pilot program with the Pennsylvania schools,” said Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “The students/drivers were fantastic and offered excellent input throughout the entire five-week tournament. This educational program allowed us the opportunity to test different STEM teaching variables through esports to further connect our virtual-to-real platform. I believe some of our methods will help students look at driving on the road with a different view after having seen what can happen on the track virtually. They also were very excited to learn how adjustment to things like tire grip and the engine can affect your on-track performance, expanding their STEM principles. We were also excited about the input we received from them regarding our goal to help students navigate a career path they are passionate about and future education needs required being the exact route they wanted and desired. We will take much of the knowledge we gained from this tournament to further write our curriculum for future educational esports tournaments for schools, both high schools and universities.”

“The D3eSports Cup pilot program we participated in was one of the most exciting things I’ve done,” said ‘MikeyBlueEyes’, the 18-year-old tournament winning student from the pilot program. “And to win the five-week tournament made me really proud. The opportunity to race with other students my age was fun, competitive and I really liked everyone’s enthusiasm for the tournament. I pretty much enjoyed every part of the tournament.