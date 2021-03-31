Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Successfully Launched the World’s First NFT Auction of a Luxury Watch

Where auctions are already soaring for works of art and intangibles, never before has a luxury watch been the subject of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) sale.

This watch is the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity. This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space. A new chapter is opening.

Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, hosted a live chat discussing the repercussions of such a sale and its significance for the watch industry. You can view the interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiEL3TO0QIo .

The launch of the auction was also promoted on the Times Square NASDAQ Tower: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ls0iKQ7wTw0 .

Geneva, Switzerland - March 31, 2021 - Jean-Claude Biver and WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss cybersecurity company, are leading the way in announcing the successful launch of the first NFT auction of a luxury watch.

The auction will take place from March 31 to April 6, 2021 on the leading Trusted WISe.ART NFT MarketPlace platform which is already active in sale of artworks. The NFT auction is accessible from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/ .

To mark the history of this first NFT sale of a luxury watch, Jean-Claude Biver has symbolically chosen the famous "Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono “special piece,” a historic watch for the major role it played in paving the way for today's new trends. This watch has marked the history of watchmaking, is an emblem, symbol of success, cornerstone, and source of inspiration and Jean-Claude Biver's favorite watch.

The never-before-seen 'All Black' color, its dial open to the movement to reveal the beautiful mechanics (again the best defense against counterfeiting at the time), its tourbillon in an ultra-contemporary design, has turned this watch into a true icon because it opened up new fields of exploration, new trends that have become today's standards. The watch symbolically represents the starting point of a whole new generation of contemporary watchmaking envisioned and successfully initiated by Jean-Claude Biver at the time.