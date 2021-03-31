Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The presentation has not been made because shareholders voted only in advance in writing. The Consolidated Annual Report is enclosed. The Report with its annexes – the Report on Corporate Governance, Report on Socially Responsible Activities and the Remuneration Report have been available to shareholders for familiarization from 9 March 2021.

Taking into account that on the day of the Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders - 31 March 2021 the quarantine regime established by Resolution No. 122 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 4 November 2020 was in force, by the decision of the Board of the Bank all shareholders had the opportunity to express their will on the issues on the agenda of the meeting in the only way provided by law - by filling in and submitting to the Bank a general ballot paper in advance. Actions taken and resolutions made according to agenda issues of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 March 2021:

Presentation of the audit company’s conclusion.

The presentation has not been made because shareholders voted only in advance in writing. The audit company’s conclusion is enclosed and has been available to shareholders for familiarization from 9 March 2021.

Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council

The comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council have not been presented on the day of the meeting because shareholders voted only in advance in writing. The comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council have been published together with the draft resolutions of the Board and have been available to shareholders for familiarization from 9 March 2021.

Approval of the financial statements for 2020

The set of financial statements for 2020 has been approved (enclosed).

Allocation of Bank’s profit

The allocation of Bank’s profit has been approved (enclosed).

According to approved profit allocation EUR 0.0055 dividends per one ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value share will be paid. Record date is 15 April 2021.

Additional information shall be provided by

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas +370 41 595653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt





