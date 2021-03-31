 
Chargebee Fuels Subscription Ecommerce Market Through Integration with BigCommerce

Streamlines Entry Into Booming Market for B2B and B2C Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, a leading subscription management platform, today strengthens its ecommerce offering through an integration with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a top Open Saas ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. Through the integration, merchants of all sizes using the BigCommerce platform will be able to more easily take advantage of Chargebee's powerful subscription infrastructure to fuel recurring revenue streams. The Chargebee and BigCommerce solution will also include integration with leading automated sales tax partners, including Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

According to UnivDatos Market Insights, the global subscription ecommerce market is expected to reach $478 billion by 2025, with online buying behavior accelerated by the pandemic. With ecommerce acceleration comes rapid change toward the emerging subscription trend and other business models that give merchants more ways to enhance customer relationships and extend customer lifetime value.

Consumers also benefit from lower upfront costs and convenience, but they have high expectations. They want the latest products and services, customized to their individual needs, and a frictionless online shopping experience with multiple payment options.

With subscription ecommerce booming, existing recurring billing and subscription management systems aren't built to adapt or scale and are expensive and time-consuming to maintain. At the same time, out-of-the-box solutions are too limited when it comes to payment gateways and system integrations. Chargebee's integration with BigCommerce helps merchants avoid costly development work while providing consumers with maximum payment flexibility, personalization, and exceptional customer support.

"Our comprehensive, yet flexible ecommerce subscription solution enables businesses to maximize their revenue and growth by focusing their resources on building the best end-to-end customer experience, and seamlessly integrating with payment gateways, leading ecommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, accounting, transaction tax and customer support systems," said Krish Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Chargebee. "Merchants can offer the right subscription models, products, and payment choices, as well as scale and adjust to changes in consumer demand and preferences."

Added Greg Chapman, SVP of business development at Avalara, "One component often overlooked in subscription ecommerce is the substantial sales tax compliance risks faced by companies leveraging this model. We're partnering with Chargebee to help merchants of all kinds benefit from the thriving subscription ecommerce market, while reducing sales tax risks associated with recurring billing."

Join Product Leaders from Chargebee, Avalara, and Paypal on May 4th to hear more about the rapid changes to the Ecommerce economy and what strategies you can implement to help future-proof your retail business. Learn more.

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 3,000 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Pret-a-manger and Study.com. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

