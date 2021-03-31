Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health and wealth benefit selections
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has launched a new version of its myHealthMoney digital assistant, which provides sophisticated guidance to help workers make more informed decisions when selecting their workplace benefits. Powered by SAVVI Financial, a leading technology-enabled financial wellness platform, the digital tool now integrates employer-specific benefits and provides employees with a personalized recommendation on medical, dental, vision and supplement health insurance, as well as contribution guidance for health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible savings accounts (FSAs). This enhanced version of the myHealthMoney tool is available to Voya’s workplace clients and customers, as well as Voya’s own employees.
“The health and wealth needs of Americans are connected like never before, which the COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified. High costs, combined with the complexity of choosing the right plan, can make health care decisions difficult for employees — many of whom are already struggling to save for retirement,” explained Rob Grubka, chief executive officer of Health Solutions for Voya Financial.
“The myHealthMoney tool is designed to make health care benefits and savings decisions easier, and research shows employees welcome the power of decision support tools. A recent Voya study found more than seven in 10 employees (73%) said they are interested in guidance and support tools that would help them understand how much money to put aside for retirement, emergency savings and health care expenses1,” added Grubka.
How does myHealthMoney work?
Initially launched as an HSA contribution digital assistant in 2020, Voya’s enhanced version of myHealthMoney now provides sophisticated guidance to help employees optimize several of their workplace benefits. Powered by SAVVI Financial and accessed through the participant’s account, myHealthMoney is an interactive experience that guides employees through a series of questions that leads to recommendations for a medical health plan, supplemental health insurance and HSA/FSA contribution guidance, based on their unique situation. For example, it takes into account family size, typical health-care spending, retirement dates and savings goals. Instead of calculating and comparing options manually, the employee receives personalized scenarios that illustrate the cost of each option and take into consideration their risk tolerance. The scenarios also give them the opportunity to see how different supplemental health products offered by their employer can work together. Watch this brief demo video.
