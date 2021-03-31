 
checkAd

Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health and wealth benefit selections

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 16:04  |  36   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has launched a new version of its myHealthMoney digital assistant, which provides sophisticated guidance to help workers make more informed decisions when selecting their workplace benefits. Powered by SAVVI Financial, a leading technology-enabled financial wellness platform, the digital tool now integrates employer-specific benefits and provides employees with a personalized recommendation on medical, dental, vision and supplement health insurance, as well as contribution guidance for health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible savings accounts (FSAs). This enhanced version of the myHealthMoney tool is available to Voya’s workplace clients and customers, as well as Voya’s own employees.

“The health and wealth needs of Americans are connected like never before, which the COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified. High costs, combined with the complexity of choosing the right plan, can make health care decisions difficult for employees — many of whom are already struggling to save for retirement,” explained Rob Grubka, chief executive officer of Health Solutions for Voya Financial.

“The myHealthMoney tool is designed to make health care benefits and savings decisions easier, and research shows employees welcome the power of decision support tools. A recent Voya study found more than seven in 10 employees (73%) said they are interested in guidance and support tools that would help them understand how much money to put aside for retirement, emergency savings and health care expenses1,” added Grubka.

How does myHealthMoney work?

Initially launched as an HSA contribution digital assistant in 2020, Voya’s enhanced version of myHealthMoney now provides sophisticated guidance to help employees optimize several of their workplace benefits. Powered by SAVVI Financial and accessed through the participant’s account, myHealthMoney is an interactive experience that guides employees through a series of questions that leads to recommendations for a medical health plan, supplemental health insurance and HSA/FSA contribution guidance, based on their unique situation. For example, it takes into account family size, typical health-care spending, retirement dates and savings goals. Instead of calculating and comparing options manually, the employee receives personalized scenarios that illustrate the cost of each option and take into consideration their risk tolerance. The scenarios also give them the opportunity to see how different supplemental health products offered by their employer can work together. Watch this brief demo video.

Seite 1 von 4
Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health and wealth benefit selections Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has launched a new version of its myHealthMoney digital assistant, which provides sophisticated guidance to help workers make more informed decisions when selecting their workplace benefits. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Voya Financial announces adjustment to exercise price of warrants issued pursuant to the warrant agreement, dated May 7, 2013
29.03.21
Western Dental selects Voya as service provider for its 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan
25.03.21
The Board of Trustees of Voya Prime Rate Trust Selects Saba Capital as New Investment Adviser
25.03.21
Board Approves Liquidation of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
25.03.21
Voya Financial Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021 List
24.03.21
Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times
23.03.21
Voya launches advisor managed accounts program
18.03.21
Voya Financial Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize Their Voluntary Benefits
15.03.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
15.03.21
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions