Viper Networks Receives Current Status on OTC Markets

TROY, Mich., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, reported today that the Company is now fully compliant with the OTC Markets’ Guidelines For Providing Adequate Current Information.

This has been largely achieved by recently filing all required financials to OTC Markets for the Company’s 2019 and 2020 fiscal years ending December 31st. With Viper Networks’ first quarter ending March 31st, the Company will be filing their initial 2021 financial data to OTC Markets within the required 45 day period or no later than May 15th.

In compliance with achieving all current information guidelines, Viper Networks has recently updated their website and the Company expects to continue with further updates and upgrades as they feature new products and expanded functions throughout the ViperNetworks.com site.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “I am certainly mindful of the fact that filing our financial data in a timely manner is vital to providing a robust, informed market with greater insight. Knowing such, we are fully committed to maintaining our ‘Current’ status for the stock while continuing to grow shareholder value through engineering excellence in the LED Smart City sector and anticipated product roll-outs with notable alliances worldwide.”

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on twitter @vipernetworks

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Investor Relations/Media: Scott Gibson, 407.444.5959


