WORLD HEALTH ENERGY HOLDINGS, Launches Comprehensive Solution to Protect Companies from Cybersecurity Threats

Technology Designed to Monitor, Analyze and Prevent Internal and External Threats



BOCA RATON, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), announced today that SG77, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has launched a comprehensive cybersecurity and information security system, OTOGRAPH, to enable business enterprises to monitor, analyze and prevent suspicious or harmful behavior on corporate networks and connected devices. The OTOGRAPH is designed to analyze and prevent internal or external abuse or abnormal activity on enterprise devices, such as PCs, mobile phones, servers or any other OS-based IOT device.

The rapid transition to open and cloud-based remote workforce has exposed businesses and organizations across the world to higher risks of cyber-attacks and information security breaches. In a recent survey1 of C level executives, 77% of respondents said cyber-attacks were more frequent since COVID-19 started. Another report2 found that 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. To enable businesses to better protect their data and workflow, SG77 has developed a Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) system that enables business leaders to track all activity from any given location on a one-stop dashboard. Developed over the past two years, OTOGRAPH provides aggregated data and a wide variety of real-time analytics such as real time monitoring of online behavior, applications and system behavior, data breaches, internal and external connections analytics, productivity analysis and psycholinguistic analysis. Corporations and organizations can then use the dashboard to detect suspicious human or device activities that put their company at risk.

OTOGRAPH was developed based on a state of the art intelligence technology combined with AI technology that processes and analyzes massive amounts of behavioral and communication data and enables organizations to make real time accurate preventive assessments and decisions to protect company assets and ensure operational efficiency.

OTOGRAPH enables enterprises to:

Prevent trade secret and data leakage

Protect against hackers

Minimize loss of productivity

Detect embezzlements and thefts

Defend employees from harassments

Prevent talent and client poaching

Avoid human errors

Develop a new level of decision-making ability based on accurate and real-time data

OTOGRAPH deploys a unique Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) machine learning software. Behavioral digital data is extracted from all endpoint devices that are connected to the company’s network infrastructure – whether physically, wirelessly or remotely. The data is processed and analyzed to learn and to reveal the unique digital behavioral pattern of the organization as a whole and of every endpoint or individual.