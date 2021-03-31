Sanofi to build new facility in Canada to increase global availability of high-dose influenza vaccine

Sanofi announces investment of more than €600 million to build a new vaccine facility in Toronto to increase supply of its differentiated influenza vaccines in Canada, the United States and Europe

In partnership with the Governments of Canada and Ontario, and the City of Toronto, the new facility will also enhance influenza pandemic preparedness efforts

Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine has four times more antigen than standard-dose vaccine and is specifically designed to provide superior protection against influenza for older adultsi

PARIS – March 31, 2021 – Sanofi today announced an investment of more than €600 million in a new vaccine manufacturing facility at its existing site in Toronto, Canada. The investment in a new facility will provide additional antigen and filling capacity for Sanofi’s Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, helping to increase supply availability in Canada, the United States and Europe.



“As a leading vaccines Company, we continuously look ahead to address the fast-growing demand for those influenza vaccines that have demonstrated clinical superiority against standard-dose vaccines. Fluzone High-Dose provides a long-term competitive advantage and this new investment will ensure more seniors around the world are better protected against influenza and its complications. In addition, it will be a key resource to assist against future pandemics,” said Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi. “We welcome the ongoing partnership with the Canadian authorities, who supported us to make today’s great news a reality; this will make the country, which has a strong legacy in vaccines research and development, one of our key hubs in our effort to protect and improve human health across the globe.”

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry said, “Today’s announcement demonstrates Canada’s ability to attract foreign investment and to develop facilities with made-in-Canada solutions. This once-in-a-generation investment shows our government’s commitment to rebuilding Canada’s domestic biomanufacturing sector, focusing on both short-term strategic solutions and a long‑term vision. By investing in this project, our government is helping to keep expertise in Canada, creating and maintaining highly skilled jobs, and securing the health and safety of Canadians. By fostering an environment where companies can invest and grow, leading life sciences firms like Sanofi are increasingly looking to this country to establish their manufacturing facilities,”