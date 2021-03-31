 
TELUS continues to maintain its decade-long leadership position with fewest CCTS complaints

Our commitment to put customers first in everything we do has attracted the most loyal customer base in the industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mid-year report from the Commission for Complaints about Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) demonstrates that while customer issues across the industry have increased by 6 per cent, complaints against TELUS have decreased by 7.5 per cent year over year. Further analysis completed by TD Securities to normalize CCTS complaints across major carriers identified that TELUS has the fewest complaints per thousand subscribers across all telecoms, at 0.8 complaints per thousand customers. TELUS has led the industry with the fewest complaints amongst national carriers for more than a decade, proudly differentiating ourselves from our peers on this important metric which demonstrates that we put our customers first and embrace their feedback to continually improve.

“The significant investments we have made in our networks across Canada have kept Canadians connected to school, work, and one another over the last year, while enabling thousands of businesses to pivot to digital operations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, TELUS. “Our customers have relied upon our services more than ever since March 2020, and we are proud to see that in that same timeframe, complaints about TELUS came down by 7.5 per cent year-over-year. I am incredibly grateful to our customers for their flexibility and loyalty, and to our team who quickly adapted to new ways of supporting our customers, exemplifying our Customers First values.”

Our culture of putting customers first, coupled with our award-winning networks has driven the lowest complaints and the most loyal customers across the telecommunications industry. At a time when fast and reliable network connectivity is paramount, TELUS has been recognized as the best mobile network in Canada in UK-based Opensignal’s Mobile Network Experience Report February 20211. TELUS took first place for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and tied for first in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience, and Games Experience. TELUS also earned the 2020 Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage Speedtest Awards in Canada2 from Seattle-based Ookla for Q3-Q4 2020.

