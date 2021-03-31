 
Share Buy-back programme in SP Group A/S

On 15 September, 2020 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 37/2020 of 15 September 2020. The share buy-back programme has been extended according to company announcement no. 6/2021 with DKK 25 million. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 15 September 2020 until 10 April 2021 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 65.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

