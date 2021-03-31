

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2021 / 16:51

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Rumpff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22 EUR 38192 EUR 22.12 EUR 3871 EUR 22.02 EUR 16118.64 EUR 22.10 EUR 8840 EUR 22.08 EUR 3532.8 EUR 22.06 EUR 3860.5 EUR 22.14 EUR 6752.7 EUR 22.18 EUR 7031.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.0497 EUR 88198.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETS

