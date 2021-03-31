

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.03.2021 / 16:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Rumpff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.20 EUR 39283.6 EUR 21.22 EUR 827.58 EUR 21.24 EUR 828.36 EUR 21.28 EUR 7831.04 EUR 21.50 EUR 31454.5 EUR 21.52 EUR 7962.4 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.3426 EUR 88187.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETS

