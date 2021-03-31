3D Pioneer Systems Inc – DPSM rebrands and repositions to become a global player in Cyber Security

The following design depicts the look and feel of the brand and what it means in comparison with old brand.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Pioneer Systems INC (OTC PINK: DPSM), today announces its rebranding project. The new brand projects a modern minimalistic look and feel and better reflects the company’s corporate identity. The brand is easy to remember as it follows 3D Pioneer Systems Inc trading symbol namely DPSM.

The company has registered new website domain and social media under the new brand. With immediate effect the marketing collaterals shall change to reflect the new brand and identity.



3D Pioneer Systems Inc Chief Executive Officer, Shilow Shaffier, said “the investment in the rebranding exercise was critical to articulate a simple and clear brand story. In view of the new business direction, the company has realigned 3D Pioneer Systems to deliver cyber security and data protection services and tools for both consumers and businesses.”

The global cybersecurity and data protection market represents a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity which is addressing a trillion-dollar global cyber-crime problem. Fortune Business Insights estimates the global cybersecurity market to reach $366.10 Billion USD by 2028 while Cyber Security Ventures reports that cyber-crime will cost the world $10.5 Trillion dollars annually by 2025.

The Company believes this pathway to growth will result in market opportunities that are accretive to its core offerings and will add continuous revenue at sound profit margins.

About 3D Pioneer Systems Inc- DPSM

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., – DPSM is digital asset and cybersecurity company incorporated in Nevada on April 2, 2008, under the name Mobile Gaming International Corp. On October 13, 2014, the Company changed its name to 3D Pioneer Systems, Inc.



Following a change of control in 2020, the company has made significant investments to become fully reporting company, rebranding and changing its business focus. DPSM`s purpose is “to protect digital assets of everyone.” DPSM is process of designing launching a number of products and services to become one stop digital asset and cybersecurity global company.



Please visit www. dpsm.io for more information.



SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements



Investor Relations

hello@DPSM.io





Attachment