 
checkAd

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
31.03.2021, 17:15  |  38   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Lucy Lilley (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Acquisition - allotment of shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the
Q1 2021 dividend
date: 31.03.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro


price volume
2.6860 321

total volume: 321
total price: 862.206
average price: 2.6860


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4879029
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ola Källenius: "Die Nachfrage für die elektrifizierten Fahrzeuge von Daimler entwickelt sich sehr ...
ESA-Generaldirektor Aschbacher kündigt neue Leuchtturm-Programme für die europäische ...
W&W-Gruppe: Sehr solider Gewinn
Privathaftpflichtversicherung: So versichern Sie Ihre Kinder richtig (FOTO)
Netto kooperiert mit 'Too Good To Go' (FOTO)
Rekord-Strompreise schaden Deutschlands Wettbewerbsfähigkeit
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas Hamburg und Umland 2021: / Preise für Wohnimmobilien steigen trotz Pandemie weiter stark an (FOTO)
Zäsur / Kommentar von Ralf Heidenreich zu Biontech
Die Sitel Group® expandiert nach Griechenland und eröffnet Contact Center in Athen
EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons ...
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Auszeichnung "Nachhaltiges Engagement" für Kaufland (FOTO)
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S decides further ...
TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der Bewältigung der Pandemie ...
dm startet die "Mission Zukunftsfähigkeit": dm-drogerie markt veröffentlicht seinen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und stellt mit "Pro ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Geplante E-Zigarettensteuer gefährdet die Branche und ist verfassungswidrig
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
17:15 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
17:15 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
17:00 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
17:00 Uhr
EANS-Gesamtstimmrechte: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und des Kapitals gemäß § 135 Abs. 1 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
15:11 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
15:10 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
15:08 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
15:06 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
15:04 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
8
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite