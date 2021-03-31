Voice Biometrics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Factors such as the increasing demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems across the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry and the need for reducing authentication and identification costs are driving the adoption of voice biometrics solutions across the world. Fraudulent activities have increased alarmingly with the advent of digitalization across the banking industry. Through high-profile data thefts, fraudsters with access to banking credentials may gain access to customers' bank accounts, thus creating the need for second or third-level security in the whole financial authentication system. Voice biometrics caters to such needs of banks and financial agencies by smartly identifying a user based on his/her voiceprint.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Voice Biometrics Market"

277 – Tables

65 – Figures

279 – Pages

The Voice Biometrics Market is expected to witness a minor slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the churn rate and shuddered almost every industry. The lockdown is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics as the continuity of operations for various sectors are badly impacted. The sectors facing the greatest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods. The availability of the essential items has been impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation, although the essential items are exempted from the lockdown. The condition is expected to come under control by early 2021, while the demand for voice biometrics solutions and services is expected to increase, which is due to the increased demand for enhanced customer experience and build a personalized relationship with the prospects. Several verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of voice biometrics solutions and services to enable digital transformation initiatives that address mission-critical processes, improve operations, and authenticate user's identification. The reduction in operational costs, better customer experiences, fraud detection and prevention, enhanced authentication processes and operations, and improved real-time decision-making are the key business and operational priorities that are expected to drive the adoption of the voice identification market.