Del Taco Opens New Truth or Consequences Location in New Mexico

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest location in New Mexico at 1908 N. Date Street, in Truth or Consequences. Located in Sierra County, the opening marks the 12th location in New Mexico for the local franchisee, Diamondback DTNM LLC.

“This is an exciting time for the Sierra County area,” said Dennis Ekstrom, Franchisee Owner for the store. “We are looking forward to supplying the Truth or Consequences community with our lineup of Fresh signature dishes. We are also hoping to serve the community in more ways than one, by providing more job opportunities.”

With late-night service through the drive-thru, dining room and in-app ordering, the new Truth or Consequences restaurant will offer signature Mexican favorites any time they want. As part of the Del Taco legacy, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians have reason to celebrate the new opening as well, as there are plenty of Del Taco offerings, such as the Beyond Tacos and Burritos, made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Those in the New Mexico area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round, but now have the opportunity to taste the sweet, tangy smokiness of Honey Chipotle BBQ menu items for a limited time. After record-setting success with its Crispy Chicken lineup, Del Taco has continued to expand its menu with exciting new sauce flavor profiles. Current menu items include the Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken Taco, the Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito and Honey Chipotle BBQ Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries. Guests can also order Lemonade Poppers and Mini Shake Poppers for a limited time, which feature blueberry or peach popping boba balls for a refreshing beverage.

The newest Del Taco in Truth or Consequences will also have breakfast options and the incredible value options on Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu**, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages, hamburgers and the World-Famous Crinkle Cut fries. There are also a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the location.

For those interested in joining the Truth or Consequences Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

