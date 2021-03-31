Dentsu Named a Strong Performer in Commerce Services

Dentsu’s commerce experience implementation services, commerce strategy services, execution roadmap and innovation strategy are all recognized by Forrester in the report. Dentsu has structured its approach around this blend of capabilities being a top factor that is needed for commerce transformation. As Forrester states in the report: “The link between strategy and execution is compressed because of the need for speed and the ability to deploy new capabilities in the cloud at a great pace. The best providers have a strong commerce strategy and design teams that work alongside implementation and change management teams to deploy robust commerce functionality that works as intended.”

“Dentsu is a good fit for a company seeking an agile partner that brings strong customer strategy, end-to-end commerce journey capabilities, and a willingness to use outcome-based commercial models,” the Forrester report states. “[Dentsu] brings its agencies together to tackle the entire commerce journey, from media buying and social selling to commerce transactions and loyalty, with a focus on B2C companies.”

Dentsu’s commerce practice scales globally and has a large presence in North America, EMEA and APAC, working with some of the largest global brands — such as Johnson & Johnson, Sony, Hershey’s and Shiseido — to engage customers across regions.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com

