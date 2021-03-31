 
checkAd

Dentsu Named a Strong Performer in Commerce Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 17:05  |  22   |   |   

dentsu, a leading marketing and communications network, is named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Commerce Services, Q1 2021.

Dentsu’s commerce experience implementation services, commerce strategy services, execution roadmap and innovation strategy are all recognized by Forrester in the report. Dentsu has structured its approach around this blend of capabilities being a top factor that is needed for commerce transformation. As Forrester states in the report: “The link between strategy and execution is compressed because of the need for speed and the ability to deploy new capabilities in the cloud at a great pace. The best providers have a strong commerce strategy and design teams that work alongside implementation and change management teams to deploy robust commerce functionality that works as intended.”

“Dentsu is a good fit for a company seeking an agile partner that brings strong customer strategy, end-to-end commerce journey capabilities, and a willingness to use outcome-based commercial models,” the Forrester report states. “[Dentsu] brings its agencies together to tackle the entire commerce journey, from media buying and social selling to commerce transactions and loyalty, with a focus on B2C companies.”

Dentsu’s commerce practice scales globally and has a large presence in North America, EMEA and APAC, working with some of the largest global brands — such as Johnson & Johnson, Sony, Hershey’s and Shiseido — to engage customers across regions.

Read the full press release here.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dentsu Named a Strong Performer in Commerce Services dentsu, a leading marketing and communications network, is named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Commerce Services, Q1 2021. Dentsu’s commerce experience implementation services, commerce strategy services, execution roadmap and innovation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Colony Capital Announces Series of Corporate Governance Changes
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer