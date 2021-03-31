 
DOX BREAKING ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Amdocs Limited Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DOX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) resulting from allegations that Amdocs may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Amdocs securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2071.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 31, 2021, before markets opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a short-seller report on Amdocs. In the report, Jehoshaphat alleges that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; (2) there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by “scandal-plagued or tiny shops”; (3) Amdocs “window-dressed” its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret; and (4) former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, “The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually...but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

On this news, Amdocs’ securities dropped by $4.35, or approximately 5.5%, from closing at $79.34 on March 30, 2021 to open at $74.99 on March 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

