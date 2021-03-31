Stingray Business and Space Factory Media Announce Partnership with FAT Brands for Global Music and Customer Experience AI-Driven Insights Services

Under the agreement, Stingray Business and Space Factory will provide custom curated music and Stingray’s mobile AI/consumer insights service – Chatter, into one integrated media solution for Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurants. This partnership will deliver modern music and media innovations for FAT Brands that will create immersive brand experiences for both guests and employees. The core Stingray platforms deployed will be the Stingray Music for Business App and the SB3 streaming Media Player, designed for enterprise brands and fully licensed for commercial use.

MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, and Space Factory Media, a digital media collective, today announced that they have signed an agreement to provide custom music, insights, and AV systems solutions for FAT Brands, a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world.

“This deal marks an important breakthrough for Stingray Business as we significantly expand our music and media partnerships with brands and businesses in the US,” said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. “We are thrilled to have found in FAT Brands a partner that believes in the power of expertly curated music to enhance the brand experience and we look forward to bringing even more customer insight solutions to the company to build strong connections with its customers and employees, improve satisfaction and increase revenues.”

“FAT Brands is a testament to the modern, evolving restaurant brand POV. They simultaneously embrace, not only product, service and operations, but brand identity, story, and experience for an ever-evolving guest. They just get it. We’re excited to be a partner who can bring music, consumer insights, business intelligence, and digital extensions together for FAT Brands into one cohesive vision. This is the modern, agile approach that Enterprise brands like FAT Brands expect and deserve from their media partners,” said John Crooke, Chief Media Officer of Space Factory.

“The Stingray and Space Factory team brought a music and insights eco-system that will engage, entertain, and communicate with our guests at every level”, said Thayer Wiederhorn, CMO at FAT Brands. “The insights we will gain from the Stingray Chatter solution are revolutionary for our business and will give us real time engagement with our customer at pick up, delivery, and when dining in. Maintaining a conversation with our guests, capturing feedback on how we connect, and building loyalty are key reasons we chose Stingray to enhance our overall branded media experience.”

The solutions will launch in April 2021 at Johnny Rockets and Fatburger and within the next year will debut at FAT Brands’ other concepts: Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to- consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Space Factory

A Los Angeles based digital media collective offering a range of brand development, music, mobile engagement, and content marketing services for Enterprise Brands, Sports & Entertainment, and Digital Out-of-Home: www.spacefactorymedia.com.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.



