Downing ONE VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 31.03.2021, 17:26 | 39 | 0 |
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
31 March 2021
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 31 March 2021, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|462,337
|54.58p
|0.29%
Downing ONE VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0