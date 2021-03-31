 
Alychlo to sell shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
 

Regulated information


Merelbeke, Belgium - 31 March 2021

Alychlo N.V. ("Alychlo") announces today its intention to sell approximately 1.5 million existing ordinary shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA ("Mithra") to institutional investors by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering ("Private Placement"). This represents c. 3.5% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital. Following the Private Placement, Alychlo, together with Marc Coucke, will hold approximately 11.6% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital.

Marc Coucke, Chairman of Alychlo: "Today's transaction allows for diversification of Alychlo's assets while remaining a fully committed shareholder of Mithra Pharmaceuticals"

The bookbuilding will open immediately after publication of this press release and may close at short notice. The results and final terms of the Private Placement, including the selling price of the shares, will be determined by Alychlo at the close of the bookbuilding process, and will be made public by way of press release.

In the context of the Private Placement, Alychlo has agreed to a lock-up undertaking in relation to its residual holding in Mithra ending 180 days after the closing date, subject to customary exceptions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner on the transaction, with Belfius Bank NV/SA acting as Co-Bookrunner.

The information was submitted for publication by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of Alychlo.


 

