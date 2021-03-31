 
Ethan Allen Opens New Design Centers and Strengthens North American Manufacturing

DANBURY, CT, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen has continued to strengthen its retail position by relocating and redesigning multiple Design Centers during the past 12 months. The company also continues to strengthen its manufacturing in North America, where about 75% of its products are made.

These moves capitalize on the brand’s ongoing commitment to combining technology with personal service and growing its strong North American manufacturing base.

New and relocated Design Centers opened in past 12 months include San Mateo, California; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Oxnard, California; Towson, Maryland; Alpharetta, Georgia; and last week, in Portland, Oregon.

“Ethan Allen has evolved into an all-in-one, whole-home custom design house,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. “Our newest Design Centers truly bring the full Ethan Allen experience to life. They also put the talent of our more than 1,200 interior design professionals front and center. These moves capitalize on our ongoing commitment to combining personal service with technology. They showcase our unparalleled selection, the customizations that we can create in our North American workshops, and the interior design possibilities that define our brand.”

Mr. Kathwari added: "We are fortunate to have maintained and grown our North American workshops where customization helps us create relevant and quality products, putting us in a better position to serve our clients."

Ethan Allen's Design Centers have evolved into true interior design studios, with technology-driven projections and dedicated workstations that foster collaboration between designers and clients. Each workstation highlights the breadth of selection within a home furnishings category, including available custom fabrics, leathers, finishes, and options, where relevant. Clients can also use touchscreens located throughout the store to perform product research at their own pace.

In addition, all Design Centers feature client/designer workstations powered by Ethan Allen’s 3D Room Planner technology, which transforms 2D floor plans into high-definition, 360° fully immersive walkthroughs of a completely designed space. Each workstation utilizes large screens that bring these digital design plans to life, whether clients are designing a single room or an entire home, so clients can see an incredibly realistic version of their designed space before placing their order.

Kathwari expressed optimism about where Ethan Allen is headed. “I am confident that our focus on providing relevant product offerings, maintaining and expanding manufacturing in North America, and continually evolving our Design Center concept will continue to help us provide excellent service and will propel us to further success in 2021 and beyond." 

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. We offer complimentary interior design service to our clients and sell a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the U.S. and abroad.  Approximately 75% of our products are made in our North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

CONTACT:
Geri Moran
Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations
203.743.8374
geri.moran@ethanallen.com


