Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconovo AB (publ), a company developing complete inhalation products for a global market, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the immunotherapy company Immune System Regulation AB (ISR), an affiliate to ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ), for the development of an inhaled covid-19 vaccine in Iconovo's inhaler ICOone. The agreement is Iconovo's second agreement within its newest strategic area innovative inhalation projects and confirms the suitability of ICOone to be used also for vaccines.
The agreement gives ISR exclusive rights to use ICOone for the treatment of covid-19 and its variants with a technology based on so-called spike proteins with an adjuvant. Iconovo will contractually develop an inhalation product with the aim to test the product in a human clinical trial targeted to start during the second half of 2021. In the agreement ISR receives an option to also use its vaccination technology in ICOone for influenza, RS-virus, and new strands of covid-virus vaccines based on the same technology.
The agreement includes stepwise payments of a 9 MSEK technology access fee, set up as five increasing milestone payments over the development to market authorization. The first milestone of 0.2 MSEK was paid at the agreement signature. ISR will also pay Iconovo for the contract development of the inhalation product which in a first binding feasibility trial amounts to 3.6 MSEK, followed by the production of clinical trial material at a preliminary value of 5.5 MSEK. Additionally, the agreement will give Iconovo low single-digit percentage royalties over a period of 14 years from market launch.
Today there are 3.9 billion people in lower-middle-income and low-income countries who will have a late access to covid-19 vaccines, according to the World Bank. With a price corresponding to the vaccines from AstraZeneca or J&J (8 - 10 USD per vaccination) this represents a full market potential of totally 31 - 39 billion USD. The size of the sales potential for an inhaled covid vaccine will depend on the rate of vaccination in these countries. There is also a scenario where the virus will mutate and, in the future, create the need for annual vaccinations similar to how influenza is managed today. As a comparison, the market for annual influenza vaccinations amount to at least 5.5 billion USD per year.
