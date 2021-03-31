Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconovo AB (publ), a company developing complete inhalation products for a global market, today announced that it has signed an agreement with the immunotherapy company Immune System Regulation AB (ISR), an affiliate to ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ), for the development of an inhaled covid-19 vaccine in Iconovo's inhaler ICOone. The agreement is Iconovo's second agreement within its newest strategic area innovative inhalation projects and confirms the suitability of ICOone to be used also for vaccines.

The agreement gives ISR exclusive rights to use ICOone for the treatment of covid-19 and its variants with a technology based on so-called spike proteins with an adjuvant. Iconovo will contractually develop an inhalation product with the aim to test the product in a human clinical trial targeted to start during the second half of 2021. In the agreement ISR receives an option to also use its vaccination technology in ICOone for influenza, RS-virus, and new strands of covid-virus vaccines based on the same technology.