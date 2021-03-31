 
JS Global Lifestyle Releases 2020 Financial Results, Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited ("JS Global" or "the Company"; Hong Kong: 1691), a leading producer of small household appliances, released its financial results for 2020. Despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company booked strong performances in 2020, driven by the positive results from its international expansion and new product launches.

In 2020, JS Global reported a total revenue of nearly $US4.2 billion, up 39.1% year-on-year, and it recorded a gross profit of approximately $US1.74 billion, up 54.7% year-on-year. The Company last year booked a gross profit margin of 41.5%, a substantial increase of 4.1 percentage points from 37.4% in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Company's net profit in 2020 expanded by 372.2% year-on-year to approximately $US402.3 million, and its net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by about 718.1% year-on-year to about $US344.4 million.

The profit surge was primarily driven by the steady growth of revenue generated in both domestic and overseas markets, as well as the Company's successful launch of a series of new products last year.

Along with its subsidiaries, JS Global operates through two business segments. Its SharkNinja segment focuses on the Shark and Ninja brands featuring home environment appliances and kitchen appliances which are sold in North America, Europe and Japan, among others. The Joyoung segment offers small household appliances, focusing on kitchen and cleaning appliances, primarily in China.

Strong international expansion

In 2020, with respect to growth through its sales network, JS Global focused on expanding internationally, boosting further growth in the U.K. and Japan. It also successfully tapped into the German and French markets and started working with major retailers in these countries to have the products placed through local sales teams.

JS Global's revenue generated from sales in North America amounted to $US2.21 billion in 2020, an increase from about $US1.46 billion in 2019. The growth in North America was mainly driven by the successful launch of a series of new products, such as Ninja Foodi series of cooking appliances and Shark cleaning appliances. The Company capitalized on the trend of changing shopping habits of consumers during the pandemic and increased its investment in the e-commerce channel which saw significant growth.

