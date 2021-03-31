 
Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting

31-March-2021
PRESS RELEASE | SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS PUT FORWARD BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT GENERAL MEETING

Zurich, 31 March 2021

At today's Annual General Meeting of Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors with very strong majorities.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Annual General Meeting 2021 was held without shareholders being physically present. The independent proxy represented 64.43% of the total 18,934,097 shares.

All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one year. In addition, Sylvie Davidson and Philippe Le Baquer were elected as new independent members of the Board of Directors. Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Shareholders approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year.

For the financial year 2020, shareholders approved the proposal that a distribution of CHF 0.75 per share be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of the authorisation to increase the Leonteq AG share capital until 31 March 2023 up to a maximum amount of CHF 4 million fully paid in registered shares.

In four separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, the short term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2020 and the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2022. In an advisory vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2020.

Leonteq - Auch die Schweiz kann Fintech