 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 17:46  |  88   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

31-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG approved all motions of the Board of Directors with a large majority. The shareholders approved the management report, financial statements and consolidated statements 2020, as well as the profit to be carried forward to 2021. They also approved the distribution of CHF 3.00 per share from capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The Annual General Meeting appointed Nick Huber (Chairman), Erwin Locher, Jürgen Rauch, Matthew Robin, Astrid Waser, Roland Weiger and Allison Zwingenberger as Board members for another term of one year. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as the auditor. Lastly, the shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Articles of Incorporation as well as the Compensation Report 2020 a consultative vote, and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

As in the previous year, the Board of Directors regrets that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2021 had to be held without the participation of the shareholders. The shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy.

The distribution of CHF 3.00 corresponds to a yield of 3.5% based on the share price of CHF 86.00 (as of December 31, 2020) and will be paid on April 8, 2021 (payment date). For natural persons residing in Switzerland, this distribution is tax exempt.

Pleasing start to the financial year
In the first quarter of 2021, the COLTENE Group recorded pleasing sales growth that even exceeded the strong first quarter of the previous year. Sales increased not only in the strategic focus area of Infection Control, but a recovery in sales was also seen in the areas of Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. However, it is not yet clear whether this is due to catch-up effects or if it reflects a sustainable trend. This, together with continued restrictive spending behavior, had a positive effect on the operating result and net profit of the first three months of the current financial year. The enduring worldwide concerns regarding COVID-19 make it difficult to provide a reliable estimate of future business development.

Seite 1 von 2
COLTENE HOLDING Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors EQS Group-Ad-hoc: COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors 31-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erzielt Rekordergebnis und kündigt eine zylindrische Lithium-Ionen- ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
DGAP-News: PharmaSGP: Revenue growth in 2020 despite declining markets
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:46 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ordentliche Generalversammlung - Aktionäre nehmen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats an (deutsch)
17:46 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Ordentliche Generalversammlung - Aktionäre nehmen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats an
05.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang (deutsch)
05.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Geschäftsjahr 2020: Solide Performance trotz Umsatzrückgang
05.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Financial Year: Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
19
Coltene - Dentalprodukte aus der Schweiz