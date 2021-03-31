Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

As in the previous year, the Board of Directors regrets that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2021 had to be held without the participation of the shareholders. The shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy.

The distribution of CHF 3.00 corresponds to a yield of 3.5% based on the share price of CHF 86.00 (as of December 31, 2020) and will be paid on April 8, 2021 (payment date). For natural persons residing in Switzerland, this distribution is tax exempt.